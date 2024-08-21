UAC Football Power Rankings for Week 0

Published 9:19 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

Who is the team to beat at the top of the UAC entering Week 0 of the college football schedule? Our power rankings below tell you all you need to know about each team ahead of this week’s action.

UAC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FCS opponents.

No. 1: Tarleton State

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 62nd

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: McNeese
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 24
  • TV Channel: ESPN

No. 2: Southern Utah

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 39th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 3: Central Arkansas

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-1
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 13th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 4: Austin Peay

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 48th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 5: Eastern Kentucky

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-4
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 24th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 6: Abilene Christian

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 54th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 7: North Alabama

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 23rd

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: Southeast Missouri State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24
  • TV Channel: ESPN

No. 8: Utah Tech

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 0-10
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 10th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

