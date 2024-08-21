UAC Football Power Rankings for Week 0 Published 9:19 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Who is the team to beat at the top of the UAC entering Week 0 of the college football schedule? Our power rankings below tell you all you need to know about each team ahead of this week’s action.

UAC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FCS opponents.

No. 1: Tarleton State

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-2

0-0 | 8-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 62nd

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: McNeese

McNeese Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 24

TV Channel: ESPN

No. 2: Southern Utah

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-2

0-0 | 7-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 39th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 3: Central Arkansas

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-1

0-0 | 9-1 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 13th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 4: Austin Peay

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-2

0-0 | 8-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 48th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 5: Eastern Kentucky

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-4

0-0 | 5-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 24th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 6: Abilene Christian

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-7

0-0 | 3-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 54th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 7: North Alabama

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-7

0-0 | 3-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 23rd

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: Southeast Missouri State

Southeast Missouri State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24

TV Channel: ESPN

No. 8: Utah Tech

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 0-10

0-0 | 0-10 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 10th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

