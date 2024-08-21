UAC Football Power Rankings for Week 0
Published 9:19 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Who is the team to beat at the top of the UAC entering Week 0 of the college football schedule? Our power rankings below tell you all you need to know about each team ahead of this week’s action.
UAC Power Rankings
Projected records reflect games against only FCS opponents.
No. 1: Tarleton State
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 62nd
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: McNeese
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 24
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 2: Southern Utah
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 39th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 3: Central Arkansas
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 13th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 4: Austin Peay
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 48th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 5: Eastern Kentucky
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 24th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 6: Abilene Christian
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 54th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 7: North Alabama
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 23rd
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: Southeast Missouri State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 8: Utah Tech
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 0-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 10th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
