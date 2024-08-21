WNBA Betting Picks: Wednesday, August 21

Published 1:38 am Wednesday, August 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

WNBA Betting Picks: Wednesday, August 21

If you’re hoping to bet on spreads and/or totals in any of today’s WNBA matchups, you’ve come to the right place — we have computer projections for each one, plus key information for each game.

WNBA Picks Today – August 21

Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Dream (+1.5)
  • Total Pick: Under (164.5)
  • Prediction: Mercury 82, Dream 81

How to Watch

  • Location: College Park, Georgia
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, and Peachtree TV
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Lynx (+5.5)
  • Total Pick: Under (167.5)
  • Prediction: Aces 83, Lynx 81

How to Watch

  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

