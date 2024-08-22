13th Annual East Tennessee Literacy Conference is Sept. 13 Published 8:30 am Thursday, August 22, 2024

School administrators, teachers and others who care about literacy will gather to learn new teaching strategies at the 13th Annual East Tennessee Literacy Conference on Sept. 13. The conference is sponsored by Walters State and the Mid-East Regional P-16 Council and will be held on the college’s Morristown Campus from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. The $100 cost includes breakfast, lunch, door prizes, swag bags and more.

Those attending will receive six hours of TASL credit or six PDP credits for professional development. This year’s theme is “Write Your Story: Plain Talk About Literacy.”

Educator and author Todd Nesloney, a former National Principal of the year, will be the keynote speaker. His books include “Kids Deserve it” and “Building Authenticity: A Blueprint for the Leader in You.” Planned breakout sessions include topics as diverse as “Trauma Informed and the Literary Classroom,” “The Writing Revolution,” and “The Principal’s Crash Course on What Research Shows on Literacy Instruction.”

“For the last 12 years, Walters State Community College has been providing world class literacy conferences to our educators,” said Dr. Matthew Hunter, co-organizer of the conference. Hunter is dean of high school programs, the Walters State Newport Center and P-16.

“This year’s literacy conference is no exception. From our keynote speaker to our 20 breakout sessions, there will be opportunities for all our outstanding educators ranging from paraprofessionals to school directors. You will leave our conference with tools and ideas needed to become even better educators in your classrooms and districts,” Hunter also said.

Misty Mercer, district literacy specialist for the Greene County School System and member of the Governor’s Educators Advisory Council, is the co-organizer of this year’s conference.

“Literacy skills are the building blocks for lifelong learning,” Mercer said. “These skills allow students to seek out information and gain a deeper understanding of the world around them, all while fostering critical thinking and problem-solving skills. The opportunity to empower students through literacy better prepares them to be a productive citizen in our communities and provide better lives for themselves.”

“Strong literacy foundations are proven to reduce poverty, crime rates, and overall has a positive effect on one’s health,” Mercer added..

The best benefit of the conference, though, may be the chance to connect with other educators, Hunter said. He added that this is also a great opportunity for college students.

To register for the conference, visit https://ws.edu/forms/Respond/Index/literacy-conference1. For more information, contact Dr. Matthew Hunter, dean of high school programs and P-16, at Matthew.Hunter@ws.edu or 423.585.2642.