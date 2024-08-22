Braves vs. Phillies: Betting Preview for August 22 Published 5:25 am Thursday, August 22, 2024

Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves (67-59) will host Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies (74-52) at Truist Park on Thursday, August 22, with a start time of 7:08 p.m. ET.

Sportsbooks have tabbed the Braves (-110) as moneyline favorites against the Phillies (-110). This matchup’s over/under is 8. You can get -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024

Thursday, August 22, 2024 Time: 7:08 p.m. ET

7:08 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -110

Braves -110 Moneyline Underdog: Phillies -110

Phillies -110 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -120, Under: +100)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Schwellenbach makes the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.04 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander’s most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

Schwellenbach is looking to collect his eighth quality start of the season in this outing.

Schwellenbach will aim to go five or more innings for his 12th straight appearance. He’s averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

In one of his 13 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are fourth in baseball with 165 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta is 12th in MLB with a .413 slugging percentage.

The Braves are 17th in the majors with a .241 batting average.

Atlanta ranks 16th in runs scored with 542 (4.3 per game).

The Braves’ .307 on-base percentage ranks 20th in baseball.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 24 mark in baseball.

Atlanta has a 3.69 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace the majors.

The Braves have the eighth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.226).

