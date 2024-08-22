How to Watch MLB Baseball on Thursday, August 22: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 2:32 am Thursday, August 22, 2024

In one of the many exciting matchups on the MLB slate today, the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees hit the field at Yankee Stadium.

Live coverage of all the MLB action today is available for you, with the information provided below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 22

Cleveland Guardians (73-53) at New York Yankees (74-53)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: YES

TV Channel: YES

When: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (4-2, 4.15 ERA)

Gerrit Cole (4-2, 4.15 ERA) Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams (2-5, 5.02 ERA)

Colorado Rockies (47-80) at Washington Nationals (57-70)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN

TV Channel: MASN

When: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin (2-12, 5.92 ERA)

Patrick Corbin (2-12, 5.92 ERA) Rockies Starter: Cal Quantrill (8-8, 4.59 ERA)

Milwaukee Brewers (73-53) at St. Louis Cardinals (62-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSWI

TV Channel: BSWI

When: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas (8-10, 5.41 ERA)

Miles Mikolas (8-10, 5.41 ERA) Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (8-7, 4 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (62-65) at Chicago Cubs (62-65)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MARQ

TV Channel: MARQ

When: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Justin Steele (3-5, 3.1 ERA)

Justin Steele (3-5, 3.1 ERA) Tigers Starter: TBA

Tampa Bay Rays (64-62) at Oakland Athletics (54-73)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

When: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California Athletics Starter: Osvaldo Bido (4-3, 3.4 ERA)

Osvaldo Bido (4-3, 3.4 ERA) Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs (1-1, 3.86 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (62-65) at Pittsburgh Pirates (59-67)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Paul Skenes (7-2, 2.3 ERA)

Paul Skenes (7-2, 2.3 ERA) Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo (9-5, 4.55 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (54-73) at Toronto Blue Jays (59-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSW

TV Channel: BSW

When: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (9-12, 4.34 ERA)

Chris Bassitt (9-12, 4.34 ERA) Angels Starter: Griffin Canning (4-11, 5.48 ERA)

Houston Astros (68-58) at Baltimore Orioles (74-54)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: FOX

TV Channel: FOX

When: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: Corbin Burnes (12-5, 3.1 ERA)

Corbin Burnes (12-5, 3.1 ERA) Astros Starter: Spencer Arrighetti (5-11, 5.2 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (74-52) at Atlanta Braves (67-59)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: FOX

TV Channel: FOX

When: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Spencer Schwellenbach (4-6, 4.04 ERA)

Spencer Schwellenbach (4-6, 4.04 ERA) Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez (9-8, 3.46 ERA)

New York Mets (66-61) at San Diego Padres (72-56)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SDPA

TV Channel: SDPA

When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California Padres Starter: Dylan Cease (12-9, 3.46 ERA)

Dylan Cease (12-9, 3.46 ERA) Mets Starter: Luis Severino (8-6, 3.91 ERA)

