How to Watch the Braves vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 22 Published 7:10 am Thursday, August 22, 2024

Jorge Soler and the Atlanta Braves square off against Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday at 7:08 p.m. ET, in the final of a three-game series at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024

Thursday, August 22, 2024 Time: 7:08 p.m. ET

7:08 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream:

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth in baseball with 165 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta’s .413 slugging percentage ranks 12th in MLB.

The Braves are 17th in the majors with a .241 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 16 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (542 total runs).

The Braves rank 20th in MLB with a .307 on-base percentage.

The Braves’ 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 24th in MLB.

Atlanta’s 3.69 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Atlanta’s pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 8-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.226).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Schwellenbach (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.04 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.

The right-hander’s last appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

Schwellenbach has seven quality starts this year.

Schwellenbach will try to prolong a 12-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.8 frames per appearance).

In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/16/2024 Angels L 3-2 Away Spencer Schwellenbach José Soriano 8/17/2024 Angels W 11-3 Away Chris Sale Griffin Canning 8/18/2024 Angels W 3-1 Away Charlie Morton Jack Kochanowicz 8/20/2024 Phillies W 3-1 Home Reynaldo López Zack Wheeler 8/21/2024 Phillies L 3-2 Home Max Fried Aaron Nola 8/22/2024 Phillies – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Cristopher Sanchez 8/23/2024 Nationals – Home Chris Sale MacKenzie Gore 8/24/2024 Nationals – Home Charlie Morton Jake Irvin 8/25/2024 Nationals – Home Reynaldo López DJ Herz 8/26/2024 Twins – Away Max Fried Bailey Ober 8/27/2024 Twins – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Simeon Woods Richardson

