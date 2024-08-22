How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 22

Published 2:48 am Thursday, August 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Dallas Wings and New York Liberty play one another in the lone matchup on the WNBA slate today.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Game

Dallas Wings at New York Liberty

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: WWOR, BSSW, Amazon Prime Video, and Liberty Live
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Barclays Center
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York

