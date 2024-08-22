Ravenwood vs. Alcoa High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 23 Published 8:03 pm Thursday, August 22, 2024

We have a compelling high school game in Alcoa, TN on Friday, August 23 (starting at 7:00 p.m. ET), with Alcoa High School hosting Ravenwood High School.

Don’t miss out on a single high school game. Sign up for an NFHS Network annual pass and get full access to live regular season and postseason sporting events and get 45% off compared to a monthly pass.

Ravenwood vs. Alcoa Start Time and How to Watch Information

When: 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, August 23

7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, August 23 Where: Alcoa, TN

Alcoa, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Email newsletter signup

For just $6.67 per month you can keep tabs on your family or alma mater by following high school football this season on the NFHS Network.

Upcoming Alcoa High School Schedule

Alcoa vs. Scott High School

When: 7:30 p.m. ET on October 18

7:30 p.m. ET on October 18 Where: Huntsville, TN

Huntsville, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Alcoa vs. Maryville High School

When: 7:00 p.m. ET on October 25

7:00 p.m. ET on October 25 Where: Maryville, TN

Maryville, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Alcoa vs. Roane County High School

When: 7:30 p.m. ET on November 1

7:30 p.m. ET on November 1 Where: Kingston, TN

Kingston, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Upcoming Ravenwood High School Schedule

Ravenwood vs. Cane Ridge High School

When: 7:00 p.m. CT on August 30

7:00 p.m. CT on August 30 Where: Antioch, TN

Antioch, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Ravenwood vs. John Overton High School

When: 7:00 p.m. CT on September 20

7:00 p.m. CT on September 20 Where: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Ravenwood vs. Summit High School

When: 7:00 p.m. CT on October 3

7:00 p.m. CT on October 3 Where: Spring Hill, TN

Spring Hill, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Team schedules reflect available data from NFHS and may not include every upcoming game.