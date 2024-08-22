TSD vs. Alabama School for the Deaf football live stream, TV – Saturday, August 24
Published 8:04 pm Thursday, August 22, 2024
On Saturday, August 24, Alabama School for the Deaf will host Tennessee School for the Deaf, which is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. CT.
Don’t miss out on a single high school game. Sign up for an NFHS Network annual pass and get full access to live regular season and postseason sporting events and get 45% off compared to a monthly pass.
TSD vs. AL School Deaf Start Time and How to Watch Information
- When: 7:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, August 24
- Where: Talladega, AL
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Email newsletter signup
For just $6.67 per month you can keep tabs on your family or alma mater by following high school football this season on the NFHS Network.
Upcoming Alabama School for the Deaf Schedule
AL School Deaf vs. California School for the Deaf – Fremont
- When: 7:00 p.m. CT on September 21
- Where: Talladega, AL
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
AL School Deaf vs. Mississippi School For The Deaf
- When: 7:00 p.m. CT on September 26
- Where: Talladega, AL
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Team schedules reflect available data from NFHS and may not include every upcoming game.