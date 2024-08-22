WNBA Betting Picks: Thursday, August 22

Published 1:38 am Thursday, August 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

Wondering how you should bet on today’s WNBA game? Look no further. Below you’ll find computer predictions on how you should bet on the spread and total in the lone matchup of the day.

WNBA Picks Today – August 22

Dallas Wings at New York Liberty

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Liberty (-13.5)
  • Total Pick: Under (171.5)
  • Prediction: Liberty 94, Wings 74

How to Watch

