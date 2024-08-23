Braves vs. Nationals: Betting Preview for August 23 Published 5:24 am Friday, August 23, 2024

Washington Nationals (58-70) will play the Atlanta Braves (68-59) at Truist Park on Friday, August 23 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Currently sitting at 29 steals, Jacob Young will be looking to pilfer his 30th stolen base of the season.

The Braves, at -278, are the favorites in this game, while the Nationals are underdogs at +220. This matchup’s total has been listed at 7.5. You can get -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info

Date: Friday, August 23, 2024

Friday, August 23, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -278

Braves -278 Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +220

Nationals +220 Over/Under: 7.5 runs (Over: -110, Under: -110)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale gets the start for the Braves, his 24th of the season. He is 14-3 with a 2.62 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, the left-hander threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Sale is trying to record his third straight quality start in this matchup.

Sale is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 frames per appearance on the mound.

In four of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth in MLB action with 166 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta is 12th in baseball, slugging .414.

The Braves are 17th in the majors with a .242 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 16 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (545 total runs).

The Braves’ .307 on-base percentage is 19th in MLB.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 24th in MLB.

Atlanta has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.68).

Atlanta’s pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.221).

