How to Watch ACC Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams

Published 1:31 pm Friday, August 23, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch ACC Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams

There are two games involving schools from the ACC in Week 0, as the college football campaign gets underway — to find out all the details, check out this article.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+.

ACC Games to Watch This Week

No. 10 Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

  • Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 24 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue and Location: Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo

SMU Mustangs at Nevada Wolf Pack

  • Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 24 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue and Location: Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nevada
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Fubo

Email newsletter signup

Get your ACC fix this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo.

More How to Watch

Where to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Florida State on TV or Streaming Live - August 24

Where to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Florida State on TV or Streaming Live – August 24

Where to Watch Florida State vs. Georgia Tech on TV or Streaming Live - August 24

Where to Watch Florida State vs. Georgia Tech on TV or Streaming Live – August 24

How to Watch College Football this Week: Top 25 TV Schedule and Live Streams

How to Watch College Football this Week: Top 25 TV Schedule and Live Streams

How to Watch MLB Baseball on Friday, August 23: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch MLB Baseball on Friday, August 23: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup