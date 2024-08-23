How to Watch Big Sky Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams
Published 5:29 pm Friday, August 23, 2024
We have one game involving teams from the Big Sky in Week 0, as the college football campaign gets started — to find out how to watch, check out this article.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+.
Big Sky Action to Watch This Week
Montana State Bobcats at New Mexico Lobos
- Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 24 at 4:00 PM ET
- Venue and Location: University Stadium (NM) in Albuquerque, New Mexico
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live stream: Fubo
Get your Big Sky fix this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo.