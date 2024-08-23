How to Watch College Football this Week: Top 25 TV Schedule and Live Streams

Published 12:15 pm Friday, August 23, 2024

Just one top-25 game is on the Week 0 college football schedule. That contest is the No. 10 Florida State Seminoles taking on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Aviva Stadium.

How to Watch AP Top 25 Games

No. 10 Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

  • Game Date: Saturday, August 24
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Aviva Stadium
  • Location: Dublin, Ireland
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo

