How to Watch College Football this Week: Top 25 TV Schedule and Live Streams Published 12:15 pm Friday, August 23, 2024

Just one top-25 game is on the Week 0 college football schedule. That contest is the No. 10 Florida State Seminoles taking on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Aviva Stadium.

Join other fans like you to stream hundreds of College Football games with ESPN+ this season. Start watching now.

How to Watch AP Top 25 Games

No. 10 Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Email newsletter signup

Game Date: Saturday, August 24

Saturday, August 24 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Aviva Stadium

Aviva Stadium Location: Dublin, Ireland

Dublin, Ireland TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Watch college football live without cable. Stream ACC, SEC, ESPN and more with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and start watching college football games now.