How to Watch MEAC Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams Published 9:33 pm Friday, August 23, 2024

It’s Week 0, the very beginning of the college football season — we have two games involving teams from the MEAC, so keep scrolling to find out how to watch.

MEAC Games to Watch This Week

Florida A&M Rattlers at Norfolk State Spartans

Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 24 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, August 24 at 7:30 PM ET Venue and Location: Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Fubo

Delaware State Hornets at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Game Date/Time: Sunday, August 25 at 12:00 AM ET

Sunday, August 25 at 12:00 AM ET Venue and Location: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

