How to Watch MWC Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams
Published 5:29 pm Friday, August 23, 2024
We have three games involving schools from the MWC in Week 0, as the college football campaign gets started — to find out how to watch, scroll down.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+.
MWC Games to Watch This Week
Montana State Bobcats at New Mexico Lobos
- Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 24 at 4:00 PM ET
- Venue and Location: University Stadium (NM) in Albuquerque, New Mexico
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live stream: Fubo
SMU Mustangs at Nevada Wolf Pack
- Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 24 at 8:00 PM ET
- Venue and Location: Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nevada
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Fubo
Delaware State Hornets at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
- Game Date/Time: Sunday, August 25 at 12:00 AM ET
- Venue and Location: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV Channel: Spectrum Sports
Email newsletter signup
Get your MWC fix this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo.