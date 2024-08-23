How to Watch Southland Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams Published 5:28 pm Friday, August 23, 2024

We have one game involving schools from the Southland in Week 0, as the college football season gets underway — to find out how to watch, scroll down.

Southland Action to Watch This Week

McNeese Cowboys at Tarleton State Texans

Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 24 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, August 24 at 3:30 PM ET Venue and Location: Memorial Stadium (Stephenville, TX) in Stephenville, Texas

Memorial Stadium (Stephenville, TX) in Stephenville, Texas TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live stream: Fubo

