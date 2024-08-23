How to Watch SWAC Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams

Published 9:33 pm Friday, August 23, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SWAC Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams

It’s Week 0, the very beginning of the college football season — we have one game involving squads from the SWAC, so keep scrolling to find out how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+.

SWAC Action to Watch This Week

Florida A&M Rattlers at Norfolk State Spartans

  • Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 24 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue and Location: Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live stream: Fubo

Email newsletter signup

Get your SWAC fix this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo.

More How to Watch

How to Watch MEAC Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams

How to Watch MEAC Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams

How to Watch Big South-OVC Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams

How to Watch Big South-OVC Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams

Where to Watch Florida A&M vs. Norfolk State on TV or Streaming Live - August 24

Where to Watch Florida A&M vs. Norfolk State on TV or Streaming Live – August 24

Where to Watch Norfolk State vs. Florida A&M on TV or Streaming Live - August 24

Where to Watch Norfolk State vs. Florida A&M on TV or Streaming Live – August 24

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup