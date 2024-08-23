How to Watch the Braves vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 23
Published 7:08 am Friday, August 23, 2024
Jorge Soler and the Atlanta Braves take on Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on Friday at 7:20 p.m. ET, in the first game of a three-game series.
Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Friday, August 23, 2024
- Time: 7:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Email newsletter signup
Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB action with 166 total home runs.
- Atlanta’s .414 slugging percentage ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Braves rank 17th in the majors with a .242 batting average.
- Atlanta has the No. 16 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (545 total runs).
- The Braves’ .307 on-base percentage is 19th in MLB.
- The Braves’ 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 24th in the majors.
- Atlanta has a 3.68 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Atlanta’s pitching staff leads the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the sixth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.221).
Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Chris Sale (14-3) takes the mound for the Braves in his 24th start of the season. He’s put together a 2.62 ERA in 140 2/3 innings pitched, with 187 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, the lefty went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Sale is looking to register his third quality start in a row in this outing.
- Sale will try to prolong a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he’s averaging 6.1 frames per outing).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 23 appearances this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/17/2024
|Angels
|W 11-3
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Griffin Canning
|8/18/2024
|Angels
|W 3-1
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Jack Kochanowicz
|8/20/2024
|Phillies
|W 3-1
|Home
|Reynaldo López
|Zack Wheeler
|8/21/2024
|Phillies
|L 3-2
|Home
|Max Fried
|Aaron Nola
|8/22/2024
|Phillies
|W 3-2
|Home
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Cristopher Sanchez
|8/23/2024
|Nationals
|–
|Home
|Chris Sale
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/24/2024
|Nationals
|–
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Jake Irvin
|8/25/2024
|Nationals
|–
|Home
|Reynaldo López
|DJ Herz
|8/26/2024
|Twins
|–
|Away
|Max Fried
|Bailey Ober
|8/27/2024
|Twins
|–
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|8/28/2024
|Twins
|–
|Away
|Chris Sale
|David Festa
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.