How to Watch the Braves vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 23 Published 7:08 am Friday, August 23, 2024

Jorge Soler and the Atlanta Braves take on Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on Friday at 7:20 p.m. ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Friday, August 23, 2024

Friday, August 23, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB action with 166 total home runs.

Atlanta’s .414 slugging percentage ranks 12th in MLB.

The Braves rank 17th in the majors with a .242 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 16 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (545 total runs).

The Braves’ .307 on-base percentage is 19th in MLB.

The Braves’ 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 24th in the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.68 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Atlanta’s pitching staff leads the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Braves have the sixth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.221).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale (14-3) takes the mound for the Braves in his 24th start of the season. He’s put together a 2.62 ERA in 140 2/3 innings pitched, with 187 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, the lefty went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Sale is looking to register his third quality start in a row in this outing.

Sale will try to prolong a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he’s averaging 6.1 frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 23 appearances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/17/2024 Angels W 11-3 Away Chris Sale Griffin Canning 8/18/2024 Angels W 3-1 Away Charlie Morton Jack Kochanowicz 8/20/2024 Phillies W 3-1 Home Reynaldo López Zack Wheeler 8/21/2024 Phillies L 3-2 Home Max Fried Aaron Nola 8/22/2024 Phillies W 3-2 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Cristopher Sanchez 8/23/2024 Nationals – Home Chris Sale MacKenzie Gore 8/24/2024 Nationals – Home Charlie Morton Jake Irvin 8/25/2024 Nationals – Home Reynaldo López DJ Herz 8/26/2024 Twins – Away Max Fried Bailey Ober 8/27/2024 Twins – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Simeon Woods Richardson 8/28/2024 Twins – Away Chris Sale David Festa

