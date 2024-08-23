How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 23 Published 2:48 am Friday, August 23, 2024

Today’s WNBA schedule has four quality matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Las Vegas Aces playing the Minnesota Lynx.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Gateway Center Arena

Gateway Center Arena Location: College Park, Georgia

Los Angeles Sparks at Washington Mystics

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

