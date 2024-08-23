How to Watch UAC Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams

Published 5:29 pm Friday, August 23, 2024

By Data Skrive

There are two games involving teams from the UAC in Week 0, as the college football season gets underway — to find out all the details, see below.

UAC Games to Watch This Week

McNeese Cowboys at Tarleton State Texans

  • Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 24 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Venue and Location: Memorial Stadium (Stephenville, TX) in Stephenville, Texas
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live stream: Fubo

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at North Alabama Lions

  • Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 24 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue and Location: Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo

