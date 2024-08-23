Where to Watch Florida A&M vs. Norfolk State on TV or Streaming Live – August 24 Published 7:49 pm Friday, August 23, 2024

On Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET, the Norfolk State Spartans will host the Florida A&M Rattlers.

For more about this game, including where and how to watch on ABC, read on.

Florida A&M vs. Norfolk State Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

Game day: Saturday, August 24, 2024

Saturday, August 24, 2024 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Stadium: Center Parc Stadium

Center Parc Stadium Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Florida A&M Key Players (2023 Stats)

Name Position Stats Jeremy Moussa QB 2,893 YDS (57.7%) / 22 TD / 10 INT

-10 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / -0.8 RUSH YPG Terrell Jennings RB 679 YDS / 10 TD / 52.2 YPG / 5.6 YPC Marcus Riley WR 32 REC / 570 YDS / 5 TD / 43.8 YPG Kelvin Dean Jr. RB 376 YDS / 3 TD / 28.9 YPG / 5.2 YPC

11 REC / 136 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 10.5 REC YPG Isaiah Major LB 23 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK / 2 INT Anthony Dunn DL 17 TKL / 2 TFL / 8 SACK Johnny Chaney LB 23 TKL / 2 TFL / 3 SACK Gentle Hunt DL 8 TKL / 2 TFL / 5.5 SACK

Florida A&M Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/24/2024 at Norfolk State – 8/31/2024 vs. South Carolina State – 9/7/2024 at Miami (FL) – 9/21/2024 at Troy – 9/28/2024 vs. Alabama A&M – 10/5/2024 at Alabama State – 10/19/2024 at Jackson State – 10/26/2024 vs. Southern University – 11/2/2024 vs. Texas Southern – 11/9/2024 at Prairie View A&M – 11/16/2024 vs. Mississippi Valley State – 11/23/2024 at Bethune-Cookman –

Norfolk State Key Players (2023 Stats)

Name Position Stats Otto Kuhns QB 1,244 YDS (50%) / 12 TD / 7 INT

254 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 23.1 RUSH YPG Kevon King RB 429 YDS / 5 TD / 39 YPG / 4.8 YPC

4 REC / 58 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 5.3 REC YPG X’Zavion Evans RB 477 YDS / 1 TD / 43.4 YPG / 4.9 YPC

6 REC / 36 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 3.3 REC YPG Andre Pegues WR 24 REC / 474 YDS / 2 TD / 43.1 YPG Daylan Long LB 6 TKL / 1 TFL / 3 SACK / 1 INT Joseph White DB 7 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 0 PD Terron Mallory DB 4 TKL / 1 TFL / 4 INT / 0 PD AJ Richardson LB 4 TKL / 0 TFL / 3 SACK

Norfolk State Schedule