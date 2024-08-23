Where to Watch Florida A&M vs. Norfolk State on TV or Streaming Live – August 24

On Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET, the Norfolk State Spartans will host the Florida A&M Rattlers.

For more about this game, including where and how to watch on ABC, read on.

Florida A&M vs. Norfolk State Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

  • Game day: Saturday, August 24, 2024
  • Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ABC
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Stadium: Center Parc Stadium
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Florida A&M Key Players (2023 Stats)

Name Position Stats
Jeremy Moussa QB 2,893 YDS (57.7%) / 22 TD / 10 INT
-10 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / -0.8 RUSH YPG
Terrell Jennings RB 679 YDS / 10 TD / 52.2 YPG / 5.6 YPC
Marcus Riley WR 32 REC / 570 YDS / 5 TD / 43.8 YPG
Kelvin Dean Jr. RB 376 YDS / 3 TD / 28.9 YPG / 5.2 YPC
11 REC / 136 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 10.5 REC YPG
Isaiah Major LB 23 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK / 2 INT
Anthony Dunn DL 17 TKL / 2 TFL / 8 SACK
Johnny Chaney LB 23 TKL / 2 TFL / 3 SACK
Gentle Hunt DL 8 TKL / 2 TFL / 5.5 SACK

Florida A&M Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/24/2024 at Norfolk State
8/31/2024 vs. South Carolina State
9/7/2024 at Miami (FL)
9/21/2024 at Troy
9/28/2024 vs. Alabama A&M
10/5/2024 at Alabama State
10/19/2024 at Jackson State
10/26/2024 vs. Southern University
11/2/2024 vs. Texas Southern
11/9/2024 at Prairie View A&M
11/16/2024 vs. Mississippi Valley State
11/23/2024 at Bethune-Cookman

Norfolk State Key Players (2023 Stats)

Name Position Stats
Otto Kuhns QB 1,244 YDS (50%) / 12 TD / 7 INT
254 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 23.1 RUSH YPG
Kevon King RB 429 YDS / 5 TD / 39 YPG / 4.8 YPC
4 REC / 58 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 5.3 REC YPG
X’Zavion Evans RB 477 YDS / 1 TD / 43.4 YPG / 4.9 YPC
6 REC / 36 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 3.3 REC YPG
Andre Pegues WR 24 REC / 474 YDS / 2 TD / 43.1 YPG
Daylan Long LB 6 TKL / 1 TFL / 3 SACK / 1 INT
Joseph White DB 7 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 0 PD
Terron Mallory DB 4 TKL / 1 TFL / 4 INT / 0 PD
AJ Richardson LB 4 TKL / 0 TFL / 3 SACK

Norfolk State Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/24/2024 vs. Florida A&M
8/31/2024 at East Carolina
9/7/2024 vs. Virginia State
9/14/2024 vs. Hampton
9/21/2024 at VMI
9/28/2024 vs. North Carolina Central
10/5/2024 at Sacred Heart
10/12/2024 vs. Towson
10/26/2024 vs. Howard
11/2/2024 at Morgan State
11/16/2024 vs. Delaware State
11/23/2024 at South Carolina State

