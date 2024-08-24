Braves vs. Nationals: Betting Preview for August 24 Published 5:24 am Saturday, August 24, 2024

When the Atlanta Braves (69-59) and Washington Nationals (58-71) match up at Truist Park on Saturday, August 24, Charlie Morton will get the nod for the Braves, while the Nationals will send Jake Irvin to the hill. The game will start at 7:20 p.m. ET.

At +150, the Nationals are listed as the moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Braves, who are -185. The total for this game has been listed at 8.5.

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024

Saturday, August 24, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -185

Braves -185 Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +150

Nationals +150 Over/Under: 8.5 runs (Over: -105, Under: -115)

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Morton (7-7 with a 4.29 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 24th of the season.

Morton heads into the outing with 10 quality starts under his belt this year.

Morton is seeking his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance on the mound.

In six of his 23 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are fourth-best in MLB action with 167 total home runs.

Atlanta’s .414 slugging percentage is 12th in baseball.

The Braves have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.242).

Atlanta ranks 16th in runs scored with 548 (4.3 per game).

The Braves’ .307 on-base percentage ranks 18th in MLB.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 23 mark in the majors.

Atlanta has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).

Atlanta’s pitching staff is first in the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Braves have the sixth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.220).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.