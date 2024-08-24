How to Watch the Braves vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 24
Published 7:10 am Saturday, August 24, 2024
Ramon Laureano and the Atlanta Braves will take on C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park in the second of a three-game series, Saturday at 7:20 p.m. ET.
Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024
- Time: 7:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Email newsletter signup
Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank fourth-best in MLB play with 167 total home runs.
- Atlanta is 12th in MLB, slugging .414.
- The Braves’ .242 batting average ranks 16th in the majors.
- Atlanta ranks 16th in runs scored with 548 (4.3 per game).
- The Braves’ .307 on-base percentage ranks 18th in baseball.
- The Braves’ 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 23rd in the majors.
- Atlanta has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta’s pitching staff leads the majors.
- Braves pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in the majors (1.220).
Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Charlie Morton (7-7) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 24th start of the season. He’s put together a 4.29 ERA in 126 2/3 innings pitched, with 127 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- Morton has 10 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Morton will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He’s averaging 5.5 innings per outing.
- He has had six appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/18/2024
|Angels
|W 3-1
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Jack Kochanowicz
|8/20/2024
|Phillies
|W 3-1
|Home
|Reynaldo López
|Zack Wheeler
|8/21/2024
|Phillies
|L 3-2
|Home
|Max Fried
|Aaron Nola
|8/22/2024
|Phillies
|W 3-2
|Home
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Cristopher Sanchez
|8/23/2024
|Nationals
|W 3-2
|Home
|Chris Sale
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/24/2024
|Nationals
|–
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Jake Irvin
|8/25/2024
|Nationals
|–
|Home
|Reynaldo López
|DJ Herz
|8/26/2024
|Twins
|–
|Away
|Max Fried
|Bailey Ober
|8/27/2024
|Twins
|–
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|8/28/2024
|Twins
|–
|Away
|Chris Sale
|David Festa
|8/29/2024
|Phillies
|–
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Taijuan Walker
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.