How to Watch the Braves vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 24 Published 7:10 am Saturday, August 24, 2024

Ramon Laureano and the Atlanta Braves will take on C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park in the second of a three-game series, Saturday at 7:20 p.m. ET.

Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024

Saturday, August 24, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSE

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth-best in MLB play with 167 total home runs.

Atlanta is 12th in MLB, slugging .414.

The Braves’ .242 batting average ranks 16th in the majors.

Atlanta ranks 16th in runs scored with 548 (4.3 per game).

The Braves’ .307 on-base percentage ranks 18th in baseball.

The Braves’ 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 23rd in the majors.

Atlanta has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta’s pitching staff leads the majors.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in the majors (1.220).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton (7-7) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 24th start of the season. He’s put together a 4.29 ERA in 126 2/3 innings pitched, with 127 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.

Morton has 10 quality starts under his belt this season.

Morton will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He’s averaging 5.5 innings per outing.

He has had six appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/18/2024 Angels W 3-1 Away Charlie Morton Jack Kochanowicz 8/20/2024 Phillies W 3-1 Home Reynaldo López Zack Wheeler 8/21/2024 Phillies L 3-2 Home Max Fried Aaron Nola 8/22/2024 Phillies W 3-2 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Cristopher Sanchez 8/23/2024 Nationals W 3-2 Home Chris Sale MacKenzie Gore 8/24/2024 Nationals – Home Charlie Morton Jake Irvin 8/25/2024 Nationals – Home Reynaldo López DJ Herz 8/26/2024 Twins – Away Max Fried Bailey Ober 8/27/2024 Twins – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Simeon Woods Richardson 8/28/2024 Twins – Away Chris Sale David Festa 8/29/2024 Phillies – Away Charlie Morton Taijuan Walker

