How to Watch the Braves vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 25 Published 10:05 pm Saturday, August 24, 2024

The Washington Nationals and Keibert Ruiz take the field in the final game of a three-game series against Ramon Laureano and the Atlanta Braves, on Sunday at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Sunday, August 25, 2024

Sunday, August 25, 2024 Time: 12:05 p.m. ET

12:05 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: Roku

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are fourth in baseball with 169 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage.

The Braves rank 17th in MLB with a .242 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 17 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (552 total runs).

The Braves’ .307 on-base percentage ranks 20th in MLB.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 23rd in the majors.

Atlanta has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in the majors.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in MLB (1.221).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves are sending Reynaldo Lopez (7-4) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 2.05 ERA and 112 strikeouts through 109 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.

Lopez has 10 quality starts under his belt this season.

Lopez has 17 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

In seven of his 20 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2024 Phillies W 3-1 Home Reynaldo López Zack Wheeler 8/21/2024 Phillies L 3-2 Home Max Fried Aaron Nola 8/22/2024 Phillies W 3-2 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Cristopher Sanchez 8/23/2024 Nationals W 3-2 Home Chris Sale MacKenzie Gore 8/24/2024 Nationals W 4-2 Home Charlie Morton Jake Irvin 8/25/2024 Nationals – Home Reynaldo López DJ Herz 8/26/2024 Twins – Away Max Fried Bailey Ober 8/27/2024 Twins – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Simeon Woods Richardson 8/28/2024 Twins – Away Chris Sale David Festa 8/29/2024 Phillies – Away Charlie Morton Taijuan Walker 8/30/2024 Phillies – Away Reynaldo López Ranger Suárez

