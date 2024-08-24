How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 24
Published 2:48 am Saturday, August 24, 2024
The WNBA schedule today, which includes the Connecticut Sun against the New York Liberty — one of two games — should be interesting.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games
Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, WWOR, and Liberty Live
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSNX, and BSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
