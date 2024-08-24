How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 24

Published 2:48 am Saturday, August 24, 2024

By Data Skrive

The WNBA schedule today, which includes the Connecticut Sun against the New York Liberty — one of two games — should be interesting.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, WWOR, and Liberty Live
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Barclays Center
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York

Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster

Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: NBA TV, BSNX, and BSIN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Target Center
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

