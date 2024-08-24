How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 25

Published 6:48 pm Saturday, August 24, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 25

Sunday’s WNBA slate has two exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the Las Vegas Aces playing the Chicago Sky.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Wintrust Arena
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois

Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: NBA TV and BSSWX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Venue: College Park Center
  • Location: Arlington, Texas

