WNBA Betting Picks: Saturday, August 24
Published 1:38 am Saturday, August 24, 2024
Need help with your bets on today’s WNBA slate? Don’t worry. You’ll find computer projections for the spread and total of every game, plus more information for each matchup, below.
Sign up for WNBA League Pass on Amazon Prime Video to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
WNBA Picks Today – August 24
Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Sun (+7.5)
- Total Pick: Over (157.5)
- Prediction: Liberty 82, Sun 76
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this game at BetMGM!
How to Watch
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, WWOR, and Liberty Live
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster
Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Lynx (-5.5)
- Total Pick: Under (166.5)
- Prediction: Lynx 88, Fever 76
Bet on this game at BetMGM!
How to Watch
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSNX, and BSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.