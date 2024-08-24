WNBA Betting Picks: Saturday, August 24 Published 1:38 am Saturday, August 24, 2024

Need help with your bets on today’s WNBA slate? Don’t worry. You’ll find computer projections for the spread and total of every game, plus more information for each matchup, below.

WNBA Picks Today – August 24

Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Sun (+7.5)

Sun (+7.5) Total Pick: Over (157.5)

Over (157.5) Prediction: Liberty 82, Sun 76

How to Watch

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, WWOR, and Liberty Live

NBCS-BOS, WWOR, and Liberty Live

Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Lynx (-5.5)

Lynx (-5.5) Total Pick: Under (166.5)

Under (166.5) Prediction: Lynx 88, Fever 76

How to Watch

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, BSNX, and BSIN

NBA TV, BSNX, and BSIN

