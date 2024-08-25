Braves vs. Nationals: Betting Preview for August 25 Published 1:25 am Sunday, August 25, 2024

On Sunday, August 25, Marcell Ozuna’s Atlanta Braves (70-59) host C.J. Abrams’ Washington Nationals (58-72) at Truist Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 12:05 p.m. ET.

At +155, the Nationals are the moneyline underdogs in this game versus the Braves, who are -189. Oddsmakers have set the total for this matchup at 8 runs.

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info

Date: Sunday, August 25, 2024

Sunday, August 25, 2024 Time: 12:05 p.m. ET

12:05 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: Roku

Roku Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -189

Braves -189 Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +155

Nationals +155 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Reynaldo Lopez makes the start for the Braves, his 21st of the season. He is 7-4 with a 2.05 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty tossed five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Lopez heads into the game with 10 quality starts under his belt this season.

Lopez will try to secure his 18th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 20 appearances this season.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 169 total home runs.

Atlanta is 12th in MLB, slugging .415.

The Braves rank 17th in MLB with a .242 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 17 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (552 total runs).

The Braves are 20th in MLB with a .307 on-base percentage.

The Braves’ 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 23rd in the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.65 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in the majors.

The Braves have the sixth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.221).

