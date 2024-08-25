How to Watch MLB Baseball on Sunday, August 25: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 2:34 am Sunday, August 25, 2024
The MLB schedule today is not one to miss. The outings include the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
Information on how to watch today’s MLB play is included for you.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 25
Washington Nationals (58-72) at Atlanta Braves (70-59)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: Roku
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 12:05 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Reynaldo López (7-4, 2.05 ERA)
- Nationals Starter: DJ Herz (2-6, 4.15 ERA)
Colorado Rockies (48-82) at New York Yankees (76-54)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Marcus Stroman (8-6, 3.82 ERA)
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber (4-8, 4.64 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks (74-56) at Boston Red Sox (67-61)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck (8-8, 3.01 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly (3-0, 3.63 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (63-67) at Pittsburgh Pirates (61-68)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz (5-4, 3.56 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Nick Martínez (6-6, 3.64 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (54-76) at Toronto Blue Jays (62-68)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:37 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman (11-9, 4.24 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson (10-11, 3.4 ERA)
Texas Rangers (60-70) at Cleveland Guardians (74-55)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Matthew Boyd (0-0, 3.37 ERA)
- Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford (4-1, 3.56 ERA)
Chicago Cubs (65-65) at Miami Marlins (46-83)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- Marlins Starter: Adam Oller (0-1, 9.64 ERA)
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad (6-3, 3.11 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (75-54) at Kansas City Royals (72-57)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- Royals Starter: Seth Lugo (14-7, 3.02 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Kolby Allard (0-0, 0 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (64-66) at Chicago White Sox (31-99)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- White Sox Starter: Jonathan Cannon (2-7, 4.26 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: Beau Brieske (2-3, 4.24 ERA)
St. Louis Cardinals (64-65) at Minnesota Twins (72-57)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: Zebby Matthews (1-1, 3.6 ERA)
- Cardinals Starter: Erick Fedde (8-7, 3.39 ERA)
Milwaukee Brewers (75-54) at Oakland Athletics (55-75)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: Joey Estes (5-6, 4.44 ERA)
- Brewers Starter: Frankie Montás (6-8, 4.57 ERA)
New York Mets (68-62) at San Diego Padres (73-58)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: Martín Pérez (3-5, 4.67 ERA)
- Mets Starter: José Quintana (6-9, 4.57 ERA)
San Francisco Giants (66-65) at Seattle Mariners (65-65)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo (5-2, 2.12 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Robbie Ray (3-2, 4.88 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (65-64) at Los Angeles Dodgers (77-53)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Gavin Stone (11-5, 3.44 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Jacob Lopez (0-0, 0 ERA)
Houston Astros (69-60) at Baltimore Orioles (76-55)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer (6-9, 4.3 ERA)
- Astros Starter: Yusei Kikuchi (6-9, 4.37 ERA)
