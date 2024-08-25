How to Watch MLB Baseball on Sunday, August 25: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 2:34 am Sunday, August 25, 2024

The MLB schedule today is not one to miss. The outings include the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.

Email newsletter signup

Information on how to watch today’s MLB play is included for you.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 25

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Washington Nationals (58-72) at Atlanta Braves (70-59)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Roku

Roku Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Reynaldo López (7-4, 2.05 ERA)

Reynaldo López (7-4, 2.05 ERA) Nationals Starter: DJ Herz (2-6, 4.15 ERA)

Colorado Rockies (48-82) at New York Yankees (76-54)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Marcus Stroman (8-6, 3.82 ERA)

Marcus Stroman (8-6, 3.82 ERA) Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber (4-8, 4.64 ERA)

Arizona Diamondbacks (74-56) at Boston Red Sox (67-61)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck (8-8, 3.01 ERA)

Tanner Houck (8-8, 3.01 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly (3-0, 3.63 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (63-67) at Pittsburgh Pirates (61-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz (5-4, 3.56 ERA)

Luis Ortiz (5-4, 3.56 ERA) Reds Starter: Nick Martínez (6-6, 3.64 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (54-76) at Toronto Blue Jays (62-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman (11-9, 4.24 ERA)

Kevin Gausman (11-9, 4.24 ERA) Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson (10-11, 3.4 ERA)

Watch MLB on Fubo and Apple TV+

Texas Rangers (60-70) at Cleveland Guardians (74-55)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Matthew Boyd (0-0, 3.37 ERA)

Matthew Boyd (0-0, 3.37 ERA) Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford (4-1, 3.56 ERA)

Chicago Cubs (65-65) at Miami Marlins (46-83)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida Marlins Starter: Adam Oller (0-1, 9.64 ERA)

Adam Oller (0-1, 9.64 ERA) Cubs Starter: Javier Assad (6-3, 3.11 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (75-54) at Kansas City Royals (72-57)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Seth Lugo (14-7, 3.02 ERA)

Seth Lugo (14-7, 3.02 ERA) Phillies Starter: Kolby Allard (0-0, 0 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (64-66) at Chicago White Sox (31-99)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois White Sox Starter: Jonathan Cannon (2-7, 4.26 ERA)

Jonathan Cannon (2-7, 4.26 ERA) Tigers Starter: Beau Brieske (2-3, 4.24 ERA)

St. Louis Cardinals (64-65) at Minnesota Twins (72-57)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: Zebby Matthews (1-1, 3.6 ERA)

Zebby Matthews (1-1, 3.6 ERA) Cardinals Starter: Erick Fedde (8-7, 3.39 ERA)

Milwaukee Brewers (75-54) at Oakland Athletics (55-75)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California Athletics Starter: Joey Estes (5-6, 4.44 ERA)

Joey Estes (5-6, 4.44 ERA) Brewers Starter: Frankie Montás (6-8, 4.57 ERA)

New York Mets (68-62) at San Diego Padres (73-58)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California Padres Starter: Martín Pérez (3-5, 4.67 ERA)

Martín Pérez (3-5, 4.67 ERA) Mets Starter: José Quintana (6-9, 4.57 ERA)

San Francisco Giants (66-65) at Seattle Mariners (65-65)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo (5-2, 2.12 ERA)

Bryan Woo (5-2, 2.12 ERA) Giants Starter: Robbie Ray (3-2, 4.88 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (65-64) at Los Angeles Dodgers (77-53)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Gavin Stone (11-5, 3.44 ERA)

Gavin Stone (11-5, 3.44 ERA) Rays Starter: Jacob Lopez (0-0, 0 ERA)

Houston Astros (69-60) at Baltimore Orioles (76-55)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer (6-9, 4.3 ERA)

Dean Kremer (6-9, 4.3 ERA) Astros Starter: Yusei Kikuchi (6-9, 4.37 ERA)

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.