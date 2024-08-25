SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 1
Published 5:20 am Sunday, August 25, 2024
Looking at the schools in the SEC, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 1 of the college football schedule? In this week’s power rankings, which can be seen below, we break down each team and how they stack up.
SEC Power Rankings
Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.
No. 1: Georgia
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-0
- Last Game Result: 63-3 win against Florida State
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 29th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Clemson
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31
- TV Channel: ABC
No. 2: Alabama
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
- Last Game Result: 27-20 loss against Michigan
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 3rd
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Western Kentucky
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31
- TV Channel: ESPN
No. 3: Texas
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-2
- Last Game Result: 37-31 loss against Washington
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 12th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Colorado State
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 31
- TV Channel: ESPN
No. 4: Missouri
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
- Last Game Result: 14-3 win against Ohio State
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 5th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Murray State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, August 29
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 5: LSU
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
- Last Game Result: 35-31 win against Wisconsin
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 20th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: @ USC
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, September 1
- TV Channel: ABC
No. 6: Oklahoma
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
- Last Game Result: 38-24 loss against Arizona
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 38th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Temple
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, August 30
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 7: Ole Miss
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Last Game Result: 38-25 win against Penn State
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 24th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Furman
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
No. 8: Tennessee
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Last Game Result: 35-0 win against Iowa
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 28th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Chattanooga
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on Saturday, August 31
- TV Channel: SEC Network
No. 9: Texas A&M
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Last Game Result: 31-23 loss against Oklahoma State
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 44th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Notre Dame
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 31
- TV Channel: ABC
No. 10: Kentucky
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Last Game Result: 38-35 loss against Clemson
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 32nd
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Southern Miss
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, August 31
- TV Channel: SEC Network
No. 11: Auburn
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Last Game Result: 31-13 loss against Maryland
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 30th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Alabama A&M
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 31
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
No. 12: South Carolina
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
- Last Game Result: 16-7 loss against Clemson
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 11th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Old Dominion
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, August 31
- TV Channel: SEC Network
No. 13: Florida
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Last Game Result: 24-15 loss against Florida State
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 8th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Miami (FL)
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 31
- TV Channel: ABC
No. 14: Mississippi State
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Last Game Result: 17-7 loss against Ole Miss
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 22nd
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Eastern Kentucky
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
No. 15: Arkansas
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Last Game Result: 48-14 loss against Missouri
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 50th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 16: Vanderbilt
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Last Game Result: 48-24 loss against Tennessee
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 13th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Virginia Tech
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31
- TV Channel: ESPN
