Braves vs. Twins: Betting Preview for August 26 Published 9:24 am Monday, August 26, 2024

In the series opener on Monday, August 26, Carlos Santana and the Minnesota Twins (72-58) square off against Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves (70-60). The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 p.m. ET at Target Field.

At -105, the Braves are listed as the moneyline underdogs in this matchup versus the Twins, who are listed at -115. The over/under for this game has been set at 8.

Braves vs. Twins Game Info

Date: Monday, August 26, 2024

Monday, August 26, 2024 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Twins -115

Twins -115 Moneyline Underdog: Braves -105

Braves -105 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -105, Under: -115)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves’ Max Fried (7-7) will make his 23rd start of the season.

The left-hander’s last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Fried has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 22 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 170 home runs.

Atlanta is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

The Braves rank 17th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.

Atlanta ranks 19th in the majors with 553 total runs scored this season.

The Braves have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

The Braves rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Atlanta has pitched to a 3.65 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Atlanta strikes out an MLB-high 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.

Braves pitchers have a 1.221 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.

