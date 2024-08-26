Claiborne drops 21-7 decision to Grainger Published 8:30 am Monday, August 26, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Allen Earl

Claiborne County Sports Zone

Friday night lights began at Claiborne High this week with the Bulldogs doing battle with the Grainger Grizzlies. It was youth night and the young football players of the Tazewell Timberwolves and their cheerleaders joined the Bulldogs for pre-game warmups and more before the game.

Email newsletter signup

Grainger opened the game with a 10-play drive to get into the CHS red zone but turned it over on downs at the 25 after the Bulldog defense pushed them back

Two plays later the Bulldogs lost a fumble and the Grizzlies took over near the Claiborne 20. They quickly scored and led 7-0 with 4:33 to play in the first quarter.

Isaac Daniels and Kaden Lovin took turns through the air and on the ground as the Bulldogs drove into the Grizzlies red zone before turning the ball over on downs. The first quarter ended with Grainger leading 7-0 and possession of the football.

The teams traded drives that ended in turnovers on downs for most of the second quarter with the Bulldogs just missing on a big pass play from Daniels to Corbin Whitaker.

The Grizzlies found the end zone again as Patterson then caught a TD pass with 58-seconds left in the half, and Grainger led 13-0 at the half.

Claiborne had to punt to start the second half, but the Bulldog defense came up with a stop. Brayden Painter had the big play on that drive, tackling the Grainger back for a 10-yard loss to force a punt.

The Bulldogs lost a fumble at their own nine but the defense stood strong again. Anthony Turner broke up a pass in the end zone and Painter came up with an interception and took it out to the 17. Painter ran for one first down and Claiborne broke another big run but coughed up the football for the third time and Grainger recovered.

The Bulldog defense forced a punt and the third quarter ended with the score still 13-0.



A 15-yard run from Painter ran gave Claiborne one first down and a Daniels pass to Lovin moved the sticks and put CHS down to the 32-yard line of Grainger. Daniels and Lovin hooked up again for a 15-yard gain and soon after Roark found room up the middle to score a Bulldogs touchdown with five minutes left in the game. The kick was good and bright CHS within 13-7.

Grainger was able to put the game away after a pass to Fowler and a touchdown run by Taylor set the final score at 21-7.

Claiborne (0-1) travels to Union County on Friday while Grainger (1-0) hosts Chuckey-Doak.