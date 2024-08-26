How to Watch MLB Baseball on Monday, August 26: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 2:36 am Monday, August 26, 2024

Today’s MLB schedule has a lot in store. Among those contests is the Houston Astros squaring off against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.

Email newsletter signup

You can find info on how to watch today’s MLB action right here.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 26

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kansas City Royals (72-58) at Cleveland Guardians (75-55)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Nick Sandlin (7-0, 3.88 ERA)

Nick Sandlin (7-0, 3.88 ERA) Royals Starter: Cole Ragans (10-8, 3.31 ERA)

Toronto Blue Jays (63-68) at Boston Red Sox (67-62)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford (8-11, 4.22 ERA)

Kutter Crawford (8-11, 4.22 ERA) Blue Jays Starter: Yariel Rodriguez (1-5, 4.4 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (72-58) at Cleveland Guardians (75-55)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Logan Allen (0-0, 0 ERA)

Logan Allen (0-0, 0 ERA) Royals Starter: Alec Marsh (0-0, 0 ERA)

Chicago Cubs (65-66) at Pittsburgh Pirates (62-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller (11-7, 3.76 ERA)

Mitch Keller (11-7, 3.76 ERA) Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon (8-8, 3.77 ERA)

Houston Astros (70-60) at Philadelphia Phillies (76-54)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler (12-6, 2.73 ERA)

Zack Wheeler (12-6, 2.73 ERA) Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco (9-6, 3.14 ERA)

Watch MLB on Fubo and Apple TV+

New York Yankees (77-54) at Washington Nationals (59-72)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: Mitchell Parker (7-7, 4.26 ERA)

Mitchell Parker (7-7, 4.26 ERA) Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr. (7-10, 4 ERA)

Toronto Blue Jays (63-68) at Boston Red Sox (67-62)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta (5-8, 4.7 ERA)

Nick Pivetta (5-8, 4.7 ERA) Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos (12-9, 3.79 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (70-60) at Minnesota Twins (72-58)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: Bailey Ober (12-5, 3.54 ERA)

Bailey Ober (12-5, 3.54 ERA) Braves Starter: Max Fried (7-7, 3.57 ERA)

San Diego Padres (74-58) at St. Louis Cardinals (65-65)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Kyle Gibson (7-5, 4.22 ERA)

Kyle Gibson (7-5, 4.22 ERA) Padres Starter: Randy Vasquez (0-0, 0 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (65-66) at Chicago White Sox (31-100)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois White Sox Starter: Davis Martin (0-2, 3.22 ERA)

Davis Martin (0-2, 3.22 ERA) Tigers Starter: Ty Madden (0-0, 0 ERA)

Miami Marlins (47-83) at Colorado Rockies (48-83)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: COLR

COLR Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Tanner Gordon (0-0, 0 ERA)

Tanner Gordon (0-0, 0 ERA) Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera (2-5, 5.65 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (65-65) at Seattle Mariners (66-65)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller (9-7, 3.32 ERA)

Bryce Miller (9-7, 3.32 ERA) Rays Starter: Ryan Pepiot (7-5, 3.65 ERA)

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.