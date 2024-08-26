How to Watch MLB Baseball on Monday, August 26: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 2:36 am Monday, August 26, 2024
Today’s MLB schedule has a lot in store. Among those contests is the Houston Astros squaring off against the Philadelphia Phillies.
You can find info on how to watch today’s MLB action right here.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 26
Kansas City Royals (72-58) at Cleveland Guardians (75-55)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Nick Sandlin (7-0, 3.88 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans (10-8, 3.31 ERA)
Toronto Blue Jays (63-68) at Boston Red Sox (67-62)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:05 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford (8-11, 4.22 ERA)
- Blue Jays Starter: Yariel Rodriguez (1-5, 4.4 ERA)
Chicago Cubs (65-66) at Pittsburgh Pirates (62-68)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller (11-7, 3.76 ERA)
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon (8-8, 3.77 ERA)
Houston Astros (70-60) at Philadelphia Phillies (76-54)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler (12-6, 2.73 ERA)
- Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco (9-6, 3.14 ERA)
New York Yankees (77-54) at Washington Nationals (59-72)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:45 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: Mitchell Parker (7-7, 4.26 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr. (7-10, 4 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (70-60) at Minnesota Twins (72-58)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober (12-5, 3.54 ERA)
- Braves Starter: Max Fried (7-7, 3.57 ERA)
San Diego Padres (74-58) at St. Louis Cardinals (65-65)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Kyle Gibson (7-5, 4.22 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Randy Vasquez (0-0, 0 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (65-66) at Chicago White Sox (31-100)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- White Sox Starter: Davis Martin (0-2, 3.22 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: Ty Madden (0-0, 0 ERA)
Miami Marlins (47-83) at Colorado Rockies (48-83)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Tanner Gordon (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera (2-5, 5.65 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (65-65) at Seattle Mariners (66-65)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller (9-7, 3.32 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Ryan Pepiot (7-5, 3.65 ERA)
