How to Watch the Braves vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 26
Published 7:05 am Monday, August 26, 2024
Carlos Santana and the Minnesota Twins play Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves at Target Field on Monday. First pitch is at 7:40 p.m. ET.
Braves vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Monday, August 26, 2024
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- TV Channel: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves have hit 170 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the majors.
- Atlanta is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .413 this season.
- The Braves rank 17th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.
- Atlanta ranks 19th in the majors with 553 total runs scored this season.
- The Braves have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).
- The Braves rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.
- Atlanta pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.65 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.
- Atlanta strikes out an MLB-high 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.
- The Braves have a combined 1.221 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Max Fried (7-7) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 23rd start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up two earned runs in seven innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.
- He has earned a quality start 11 times in 22 starts this season.
- Fried has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 22 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/21/2024
|Phillies
|L 3-2
|Home
|Max Fried
|Aaron Nola
|8/22/2024
|Phillies
|W 3-2
|Home
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Cristopher Sanchez
|8/23/2024
|Nationals
|W 3-2
|Home
|Chris Sale
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/24/2024
|Nationals
|W 4-2
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Jake Irvin
|8/25/2024
|Nationals
|L 5-1
|Home
|Reynaldo López
|DJ Herz
|8/26/2024
|Twins
|–
|Away
|Max Fried
|Bailey Ober
|8/27/2024
|Twins
|–
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|8/28/2024
|Twins
|–
|Away
|Chris Sale
|David Festa
|8/29/2024
|Phillies
|–
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Taijuan Walker
|8/30/2024
|Phillies
|–
|Away
|Reynaldo López
|Ranger Suárez
|8/31/2024
|Phillies
|–
|Away
|Max Fried
|Zack Wheeler
