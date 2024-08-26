How to Watch the Braves vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 26 Published 7:05 am Monday, August 26, 2024

Carlos Santana and the Minnesota Twins play Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves at Target Field on Monday. First pitch is at 7:40 p.m. ET.

Braves vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Monday, August 26, 2024

Monday, August 26, 2024 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: BSN

BSN Live Stream:

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves have hit 170 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the majors.

Atlanta is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

The Braves rank 17th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.

Atlanta ranks 19th in the majors with 553 total runs scored this season.

The Braves have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

The Braves rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Atlanta pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.65 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

Atlanta strikes out an MLB-high 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.

The Braves have a combined 1.221 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Fried (7-7) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 23rd start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in seven innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 22 starts this season.

Fried has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 22 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/21/2024 Phillies L 3-2 Home Max Fried Aaron Nola 8/22/2024 Phillies W 3-2 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Cristopher Sanchez 8/23/2024 Nationals W 3-2 Home Chris Sale MacKenzie Gore 8/24/2024 Nationals W 4-2 Home Charlie Morton Jake Irvin 8/25/2024 Nationals L 5-1 Home Reynaldo López DJ Herz 8/26/2024 Twins – Away Max Fried Bailey Ober 8/27/2024 Twins – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Simeon Woods Richardson 8/28/2024 Twins – Away Chris Sale David Festa 8/29/2024 Phillies – Away Charlie Morton Taijuan Walker 8/30/2024 Phillies – Away Reynaldo López Ranger Suárez 8/31/2024 Phillies – Away Max Fried Zack Wheeler

