How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 26
Published 2:48 am Monday, August 26, 2024
Today’s WNBA lineup is worth watching for sure. Among the three contests is the New York Liberty playing the Phoenix Mercury.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games
Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, WTHR-13, and Peachtree TV
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm
How to Watch
- TV Channel: FOX13+, MNMT, and Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- Location: Seattle, Washington
New York Liberty at Phoenix Mercury
How to Watch
- TV Channel: FOX13+, MNMT, and Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
