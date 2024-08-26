How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 26

Published 2:48 am Monday, August 26, 2024

By Data Skrive

Today’s WNBA lineup is worth watching for sure. Among the three contests is the New York Liberty playing the Phoenix Mercury.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: NBA TV, WTHR-13, and Peachtree TV
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: State Farm Arena
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: FOX13+, MNMT, and Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
  • Location: Seattle, Washington

New York Liberty at Phoenix Mercury

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: FOX13+, MNMT, and Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Footprint Center
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona

