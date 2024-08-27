2 killed, 2 injured in Wednesday night wreck Published 8:30 am Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

There was a tragic single-vehicle accident in Claiborne County at 11:15pm Wednesday night August 21. Two males lost their lives in the accident while two others had to be flown out due to their injuries.



The Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report states that a 2012 Subaru Tribeca, driven by 18-year-old Dustin Trent Jenkins II, was traveling east on Old Highway 63 near Dan Bean Road in Speedwell when he failed to maintain the lane of travel exiting the roadway to the right. The vehicle struck several standing trees coming to an uncontrolled rest.



Trent Jenkins and left rear passenger, 23-year-old James Marsee, were declared deceased on arrival.



Email newsletter signup

The other two passengers, 23-year-old Preston Lemons and 18-year-old Andrew Holt were airlifted to a medical center due to their injuries.