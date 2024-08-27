Bearden vs. Roane County High School girl’s volleyball live stream, TV – Wednesday, August 28 Published 4:31 am Tuesday, August 27, 2024

We have an intriguing high school matchup in Kingston, TN on Wednesday, August 28 (beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET), with Roane County High School hosting Bearden High School.

Bearden vs. Roane County Start Time and How to Watch Information

When: 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 28

6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 28 Where: Kingston, TN

Kingston, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

