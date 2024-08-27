Braves vs. Twins: Betting Preview for August 27 Published 9:25 am Tuesday, August 27, 2024

When the Minnesota Twins (72-59) and Atlanta Braves (71-60) face off at Target Field on Tuesday, August 27, Simeon Woods Richardson will get the ball for the Twins, while the Braves will send Spencer Schwellenbach to the mound. The game will start at 7:40 p.m. ET.

Oddsmakers have tabbed the Twins (-110) as moneyline favorites against the Braves (-110). The total for this matchup is 8. The odds to hit the over are -115, while the odds are -105 to go under.

Braves vs. Twins Game Info

Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2024

7:40 p.m. ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Twins -110

Twins -110 Moneyline Underdog: Braves -110

Braves -110 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Schwellenbach (5-6) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 6 2/3 innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 14 starts this season.

Schwellenbach has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 14 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves’ 172 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.

Atlanta is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

The Braves’ .242 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Atlanta has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 563 (4.3 per game).

The Braves have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Braves rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Atlanta pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.65 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

Atlanta has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.

The Braves have a combined WHIP of just 1.220 as a pitching staff, which is the seventh-best in baseball this season.

