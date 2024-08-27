How to Watch MLB Baseball on Tuesday, August 27: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 8:18 am Tuesday, August 27, 2024
In one of the many exciting matchups on the MLB slate today, the Baltimore Orioles and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit the field at Dodger Stadium.
Information on how to watch today’s MLB action is included for you.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 27
Los Angeles Angels (54-77) at Detroit Tigers (66-66)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: Brant Hurter (1-1, 3.57 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Johnny Cueto (0-1, 4.26 ERA)
Chicago Cubs (66-66) at Pittsburgh Pirates (62-69)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Jared Jones (5-6, 3.56 ERA)
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele (4-5, 3.07 ERA)
Houston Astros (70-61) at Philadelphia Phillies (77-54)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola (11-6, 3.45 ERA)
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander (3-3, 3.92 ERA)
Oakland Athletics (56-75) at Cincinnati Reds (63-68)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Reds Starter: Nick Martínez (6-6, 3.62 ERA)
- Athletics Starter: Mitch Spence (7-9, 4.67 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (74-58) at Cleveland Guardians (75-57)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams (2-6, 5.13 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 3.47 ERA)
New York Yankees (78-54) at Washington Nationals (59-73)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:45 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin (3-12, 5.73 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (5-2, 3.72 ERA)
Toronto Blue Jays (65-68) at Boston Red Sox (67-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: Cooper Criswell (5-4, 4.41 ERA)
- Blue Jays Starter: Yariel Rodriguez (1-5, 4.33 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (71-60) at Minnesota Twins (72-59)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: Simeon Woods Richardson (5-3, 3.69 ERA)
- Braves Starter: Spencer Schwellenbach (5-6, 3.94 ERA)
San Diego Padres (75-58) at St. Louis Cardinals (65-66)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas (8-10, 5.19 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Dylan Cease (12-10, 3.43 ERA)
Texas Rangers (60-71) at Chicago White Sox (31-101)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- White Sox Starter: Garrett Crochet (6-9, 3.64 ERA)
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (4-13, 4.04 ERA)
San Francisco Giants (66-66) at Milwaukee Brewers (75-55)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Tobias Myers (6-5, 2.87 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb (11-8, 3.13 ERA)
Miami Marlins (47-84) at Colorado Rockies (49-83)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Cal Quantrill (8-9, 4.56 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Roddery Munoz (2-7, 5.98 ERA)
New York Mets (68-63) at Arizona Diamondbacks (75-56)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- Diamondbacks Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez (2-0, 3.94 ERA)
- Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (9-5, 3.48 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (65-66) at Seattle Mariners (67-65)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert (7-10, 3.21 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs (1-2, 4.5 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles (76-56) at Los Angeles Dodgers (78-53)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (10-5, 3 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin (6-5, 4.82 ERA)
