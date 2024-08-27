How to Watch Monroe County, TN High School Football Games Streaming Live – August 30

Published 8:59 pm Tuesday, August 27, 2024

By Data Skrive

Fancy watching some high school football in Monroe County, Tennessee this week? For info on how to watch or stream the games, scroll down.

Monroe County, Tennessee High School Football Schedule

Keep scrolling for how to watch information for every Monroe County high school football game this week.

Friday, August 30

Time (ET) Location Streaming
Sequoyah High School – Madisonville at Tellico Plains High School 7:30 PM Tellico Plains, TN Watch this game here

