How to Watch the Braves vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 27 Published 7:05 am Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves hit the field on Tuesday at Target Field against Simeon Woods Richardson, who will start for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch will be at 7:40 p.m. ET.

Braves vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Tuesday, August 27, 2024 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: BSN

BSN Live Stream:

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves have hit 172 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the majors.

Atlanta is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

The Braves have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Atlanta has scored 563 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Braves have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Braves rank 24th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Atlanta has pitched to a 3.65 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Atlanta strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.

The Braves have a combined WHIP of just 1.220 as a pitching staff, which is the seventh-best in baseball this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Schwellenbach (5-6) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander’s last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 14 starts this season.

Schwellenbach has 12 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/22/2024 Phillies W 3-2 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Cristopher Sanchez 8/23/2024 Nationals W 3-2 Home Chris Sale MacKenzie Gore 8/24/2024 Nationals W 4-2 Home Charlie Morton Jake Irvin 8/25/2024 Nationals L 5-1 Home Reynaldo López DJ Herz 8/26/2024 Twins W 10-6 Away Max Fried Bailey Ober 8/27/2024 Twins – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Simeon Woods Richardson 8/28/2024 Twins – Away Chris Sale David Festa 8/29/2024 Phillies – Away Charlie Morton Taijuan Walker 8/30/2024 Phillies – Away Reynaldo López Ranger Suárez 8/31/2024 Phillies – Away Max Fried Zack Wheeler 9/1/2024 Phillies – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Aaron Nola

