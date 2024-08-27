How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 27

Published 2:48 am Tuesday, August 27, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 27

The Las Vegas Aces and Dallas Wings meet in the lone matchup on the WNBA schedule today.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Game

Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSWX, FOX5 Vegas, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: College Park Center
  • Location: Arlington, Texas

Email newsletter signup

Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

More How to Watch

How to Watch Loudon County, TN High School Football Games Streaming Live – August 30 - September 2

How to Watch Loudon County, TN High School Football Games Streaming Live – August 30 – September 2

How to Watch the Braves vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 26

How to Watch the Braves vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 26

How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 26

How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 26

How to Watch MLB Baseball on Monday, August 26: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch MLB Baseball on Monday, August 26: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup