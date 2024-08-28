Bledsoe County vs. Cumberland County High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30
Published 8:04 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Cumberland County High School is scheduled to host Bledsoe County High School on Friday, August 30 at 7:00 p.m. CT.
Bledsoe County vs. Cumberland Co. Start Time and How to Watch Information
- When: 7:00 p.m. CT on Friday, August 30
- Where: Crossville, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Upcoming Cumberland County High School Schedule
Cumberland Co. vs. Sequoyah High School – Madisonville
- When: 7:00 p.m. ET on November 1
- Where: Madisonville, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Upcoming Bledsoe County High School Schedule
Bledsoe County vs. Polk County High School
- When: 8:00 p.m. ET on October 11
- Where: Benton, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Team schedules reflect available data from NFHS and may not include every upcoming game.