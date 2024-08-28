Braves vs. Twins: Betting Preview for August 28 Published 9:24 am Wednesday, August 28, 2024

When the Atlanta Braves (72-60) go head to head against the Minnesota Twins (72-60) at Target Field on Wednesday, August 28 at 7:40 p.m. ET, Marcell Ozuna will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 98).

The Braves (-140), according to sportsbooks, are moneyline favorites in this game versus the Twins (+115) The total for this contest has been set at 7.5.

Braves vs. Twins Game Info

Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -140

Braves -140 Moneyline Underdog: Twins +115

Twins +115 Over/Under: 7.5 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale gets the start for the Braves, his 25th of the season. He is 14-3 with a 2.62 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 147 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when the left-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing nine hits.

Sale is looking for his fourth quality start in a row.

Sale will try to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He’s averaging 6.1 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 24 outings this season.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth-best in MLB play with 173 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 12th in baseball with a .415 slugging percentage.

The Braves’ .242 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.

Atlanta ranks 17th in runs scored with 571 (4.3 per game).

The Braves’ .308 on-base percentage ranks 18th in MLB.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 24th in the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.66 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace the majors.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.225).

