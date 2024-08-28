Brevard vs. Knoxville Catholic High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30
Published 8:04 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Brevard High School travels to face Knoxville Catholic High School on Friday, August 30, kicking off at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Brevard vs. Knox Catholic Start Time and How to Watch Information
- When: 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, August 30
- Where: Knoxville, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Upcoming Knoxville Catholic High School Schedule
Knox Catholic vs. Winter Haven HS
- When: 7:00 p.m. ET on September 6
- Where: Knoxville, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Knox Catholic vs. Ensworth High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. ET on September 13
- Where: Knoxville, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Knox Catholic vs. Montgomery Bell Academy
- When: 7:00 p.m. ET on October 4
- Where: Knoxville, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Upcoming Brevard High School Schedule
Brevard vs. North Buncombe High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. ET on September 13
- Where: Weaverville, NC
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Brevard vs. East Rutherford High School
- When: 7:30 p.m. ET on September 20
- Where: Bostic, NC
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Brevard vs. Hendersonville High School
- When: 7:30 p.m. ET on October 25
- Where: Hendersonville, NC
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Team schedules reflect available data from NFHS and may not include every upcoming game.