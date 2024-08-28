Cumberland Gap vs. Thomas Walker High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30
Published 8:04 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Cumberland Gap High School is on the road versus Thomas Walker High School on Friday, August 30, kicking off at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Cumberland Gap vs. Thomas Walker Start Time and How to Watch Information
- When: 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, August 30
- Where: Ewing, VA
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Upcoming Thomas Walker High School Schedule
Thomas Walker vs. Lee High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. ET on September 6
- Where: Ewing, VA
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Thomas Walker vs. Castlewood High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. ET on September 13
- Where: Ewing, VA
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Thomas Walker vs. Rye Cove High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. ET on September 20
- Where: Duffield, VA
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Upcoming Cumberland Gap High School Schedule
Cumberland Gap vs. North Greene High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. ET on September 13
- Where: Cumberland Gap, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Cumberland Gap vs. Twin Springs High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. ET on September 27
- Where: Nickelsville, VA
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Cumberland Gap vs. West Greene High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. ET on October 4
- Where: Cumberland Gap, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Team schedules reflect available data from NFHS and may not include every upcoming game.