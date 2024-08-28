Cumberland Gap vs. Thomas Walker High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30 Published 8:04 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Cumberland Gap High School is on the road versus Thomas Walker High School on Friday, August 30, kicking off at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Cumberland Gap vs. Thomas Walker Start Time and How to Watch Information

When: 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, August 30

7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, August 30 Where: Ewing, VA

Ewing, VA Live Stream: Watch this game here

Upcoming Thomas Walker High School Schedule

Thomas Walker vs. Lee High School

When: 7:00 p.m. ET on September 6

7:00 p.m. ET on September 6 Where: Ewing, VA

Ewing, VA Live Stream: Watch this game here

Thomas Walker vs. Castlewood High School

When: 7:00 p.m. ET on September 13

7:00 p.m. ET on September 13 Where: Ewing, VA

Ewing, VA Live Stream: Watch this game here

Thomas Walker vs. Rye Cove High School

When: 7:00 p.m. ET on September 20

7:00 p.m. ET on September 20 Where: Duffield, VA

Duffield, VA Live Stream: Watch this game here

Upcoming Cumberland Gap High School Schedule

Cumberland Gap vs. North Greene High School

When: 7:00 p.m. ET on September 13

7:00 p.m. ET on September 13 Where: Cumberland Gap, TN

Cumberland Gap, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Cumberland Gap vs. Twin Springs High School

When: 7:00 p.m. ET on September 27

7:00 p.m. ET on September 27 Where: Nickelsville, VA

Nickelsville, VA Live Stream: Watch this game here

Cumberland Gap vs. West Greene High School

When: 7:00 p.m. ET on October 4

7:00 p.m. ET on October 4 Where: Cumberland Gap, TN

Cumberland Gap, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Team schedules reflect available data from NFHS and may not include every upcoming game.