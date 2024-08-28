Cumberland Gap vs. Thomas Walker High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30

Published 8:04 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

Cumberland Gap High School is on the road versus Thomas Walker High School on Friday, August 30, kicking off at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Cumberland Gap vs. Thomas Walker Start Time and How to Watch Information

Upcoming Thomas Walker High School Schedule

Thomas Walker vs. Lee High School

Thomas Walker vs. Castlewood High School

Thomas Walker vs. Rye Cove High School

Upcoming Cumberland Gap High School Schedule

Cumberland Gap vs. North Greene High School

Cumberland Gap vs. Twin Springs High School

Cumberland Gap vs. West Greene High School

Team schedules reflect available data from NFHS and may not include every upcoming game.

