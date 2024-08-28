Gibbs vs. Halls High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30

Published 8:04 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

Gibbs vs. Halls High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30

On Friday, August 30, Halls High School will host Gibbs High School, which is set to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Don’t miss out on a single high school game. Sign up for an NFHS Network annual pass and get full access to live regular season and postseason sporting events and get 45% off compared to a monthly pass.

Gibbs vs. Halls Start Time and How to Watch Information

Email newsletter signup

For just $6.67 per month you can keep tabs on your family or alma mater by following high school football this season on the NFHS Network.

Upcoming Halls High School Schedule

Halls vs. Fulton High School

Halls vs. Dresden High School

Halls vs. Carter High School

Upcoming Gibbs High School Schedule

Gibbs vs. Fulton High School

Team schedules reflect available data from NFHS and may not include every upcoming game.

More How to Watch

How to Watch SEC Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams

How to Watch SEC Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams

Karns vs. William Blount High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30

Karns vs. William Blount High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30

Cumberland Gap vs. Thomas Walker High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30

Cumberland Gap vs. Thomas Walker High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30

Brevard vs. Knoxville Catholic High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30

Brevard vs. Knoxville Catholic High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup