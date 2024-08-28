Gibbs vs. Halls High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30
Published 8:04 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2024
On Friday, August 30, Halls High School will host Gibbs High School, which is set to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Gibbs vs. Halls Start Time and How to Watch Information
- When: 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, August 30
- Where: Halls, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Upcoming Halls High School Schedule
Halls vs. Fulton High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. ET on September 6
- Where: Halls, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Halls vs. Dresden High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. CT on September 13
- Where: Dresden, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Halls vs. Carter High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. ET on September 19
- Where: Halls, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Upcoming Gibbs High School Schedule
Gibbs vs. Fulton High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. ET on October 31
- Where: Knoxville, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Team schedules reflect available data from NFHS and may not include every upcoming game.