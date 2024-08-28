Gibbs vs. Halls High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30 Published 8:04 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2024

On Friday, August 30, Halls High School will host Gibbs High School, which is set to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Gibbs vs. Halls Start Time and How to Watch Information

When: 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, August 30

7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, August 30 Where: Halls, TN

Halls, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Upcoming Halls High School Schedule

Halls vs. Fulton High School

When: 7:00 p.m. ET on September 6

7:00 p.m. ET on September 6 Where: Halls, TN

Halls, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Halls vs. Dresden High School

When: 7:00 p.m. CT on September 13

7:00 p.m. CT on September 13 Where: Dresden, TN

Dresden, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Halls vs. Carter High School

When: 7:00 p.m. ET on September 19

7:00 p.m. ET on September 19 Where: Halls, TN

Halls, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Upcoming Gibbs High School Schedule

Gibbs vs. Fulton High School

When: 7:00 p.m. ET on October 31

7:00 p.m. ET on October 31 Where: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Team schedules reflect available data from NFHS and may not include every upcoming game.