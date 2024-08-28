How to Watch MLB Baseball on Wednesday, August 28: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 2:33 am Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Today’s MLB schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers.
We have everything you need in terms of how to watch today’s MLB action right here. Check out the links below.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 28
Chicago Cubs (67-66) at Pittsburgh Pirates (62-70)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 12:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Paul Skenes (8-2, 2.16 ERA)
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks (3-10, 6.33 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (75-58) at Cleveland Guardians (75-58)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (10-6, 3.46 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (11-6, 3.32 ERA)
Houston Astros (70-62) at Philadelphia Phillies (78-54)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker (3-5, 6.26 ERA)
- Astros Starter: Spencer Arrighetti (6-11, 4.94 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (66-66) at Seattle Mariners (67-66)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo (10-12, 3.66 ERA)
- Rays Starter: TBA
Texas Rangers (60-71) at Chicago White Sox (31-101)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 5:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- White Sox Starter: TBA
- Rangers Starter: TBA
Los Angeles Angels (54-78) at Detroit Tigers (67-66)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: Mason Englert (1-0, 5.95 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning (4-11, 5.24 ERA)
Oakland Athletics (57-75) at Cincinnati Reds (63-69)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Reds Starter: Fernando Cruz (3-8, 5.3 ERA)
- Athletics Starter: Osvaldo Bido (5-3, 3.24 ERA)
New York Yankees (78-55) at Washington Nationals (60-73)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:45 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore (7-11, 4.51 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (14-8, 4.16 ERA)
Toronto Blue Jays (65-69) at Boston Red Sox (68-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello (11-6, 4.95 ERA)
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (9-12, 4.41 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (72-60) at Minnesota Twins (72-60)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: David Festa (2-3, 5.2 ERA)
- Braves Starter: Chris Sale (14-3, 2.62 ERA)
San Diego Padres (76-58) at St. Louis Cardinals (65-67)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Andre Pallante (6-6, 3.84 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove (4-4, 4.43 ERA)
San Francisco Giants (67-66) at Milwaukee Brewers (75-56)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (8-7, 3.86 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison (7-5, 4 ERA)
Miami Marlins (48-84) at Colorado Rockies (49-84)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland (3-6, 5.7 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Max Meyer (3-3, 5.44 ERA)
New York Mets (69-63) at Arizona Diamondbacks (75-57)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- Diamondbacks Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez (2-0, 3.94 ERA)
- Mets Starter: Luis Severino (9-6, 3.84 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles (77-56) at Los Angeles Dodgers (78-54)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-4, 6.09 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Corbin Burnes (12-6, 3.28 ERA)
