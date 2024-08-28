How to Watch SEC Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams Published 9:32 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2024

It’s Week 1, the start of the college football season for most programs — we have 16 games involving schools from the SEC, so keep scrolling to find out how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+.

SEC Games to Watch This Week

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Arkansas Razorbacks

Game Date/Time: Thursday, August 29 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, August 29 at 7:30 PM ET Venue and Location: War Memorial Stadium (AR) in Little Rock, Arkansas

War Memorial Stadium (AR) in Little Rock, Arkansas TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live stream: Fubo

Murray State Racers at No. 11 Missouri Tigers

Game Date/Time: Thursday, August 29 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 29 at 8:00 PM ET Venue and Location: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri

Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live stream: Fubo

Temple Owls at No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners

Game Date/Time: Friday, August 30 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, August 30 at 7:00 PM ET Venue and Location: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

No. 14 Clemson Tigers at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, August 31 at 12:00 PM ET Venue and Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Fubo

Virginia Tech Hokies at Vanderbilt Commodores

Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, August 31 at 12:00 PM ET Venue and Location: FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Chattanooga Mocs at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers

Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 12:45 PM ET

Saturday, August 31 at 12:45 PM ET Venue and Location: Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee

Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live stream: Fubo

No. 19 Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Florida Gators

Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, August 31 at 3:30 PM ET Venue and Location: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Fubo

Colorado State Rams at No. 4 Texas Longhorns

Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, August 31 at 3:30 PM ET Venue and Location: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas

DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Old Dominion Monarchs at South Carolina Gamecocks

Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 4:15 PM ET

Saturday, August 31 at 4:15 PM ET Venue and Location: Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina

Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live stream: Fubo

Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, August 31 at 6:00 PM ET Venue and Location: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, Mississippi

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, Mississippi TV Channel: SEC Network+

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide

Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, August 31 at 7:00 PM ET Venue and Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Furman Paladins at No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels

Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, August 31 at 7:00 PM ET Venue and Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi TV Channel: SEC Network+

No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies

Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, August 31 at 7:30 PM ET Venue and Location: Kyle Field in College Station, Texas

Kyle Field in College Station, Texas TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Fubo

Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers

Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, August 31 at 7:30 PM ET Venue and Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama

Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama TV Channel: SEC Network+

Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Kentucky Wildcats

Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 7:45 PM ET

Saturday, August 31 at 7:45 PM ET Venue and Location: Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky

Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live stream: Fubo

No. 13 LSU Tigers at No. 23 USC Trojans

Game Date/Time: Sunday, September 1 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, September 1 at 7:30 PM ET Venue and Location: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Fubo

Email newsletter signup

Get your SEC fix this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo.